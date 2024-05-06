Unity Software Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:U)

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

NYSE:U opened at $24.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,382,000 after purchasing an additional 308,412 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $379,180,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

