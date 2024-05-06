Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valhi has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $420.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.