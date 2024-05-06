Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRFree Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $62,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,949,052. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,586.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,745.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,036.97. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

