Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,713 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,836,000 after acquiring an additional 120,629 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

