Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $41,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after buying an additional 5,054,597 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after buying an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after buying an additional 449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,674.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 466,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

