Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $0.95 on Monday. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $85.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chimerix by 190.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 387,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

