Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

