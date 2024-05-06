Wedbush Comments on G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.71. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 133,662 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100,715 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

