Wedbush Weighs in on Dutch Bros Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dutch Bros in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $27.29 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 909.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $3,532,532.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 672,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 128.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.