William Blair Comments on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.66. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $133.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.09 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

