William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ryan Specialty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Ryan Specialty’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:RYAN opened at $51.50 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,947 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $727,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.