William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,931,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after acquiring an additional 108,844 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,042,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after acquiring an additional 304,659 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $22,321,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $480,141.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 656,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,639.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,611.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,855,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $480,141.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,639.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

