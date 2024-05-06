William Blair Weighs in on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.46. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $237.33 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $205.70 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $2,647,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

