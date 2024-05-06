Wolfe Research Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $200.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $183.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

