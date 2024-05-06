Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

DCPH has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

DCPH opened at $25.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

