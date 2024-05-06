Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $6.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.17. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 174,073 shares of company stock worth $8,581,207 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 598,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

