Zacks Research Comments on HEICO Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for HEICO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

HEICO stock opened at $211.36 on Monday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.06 and its 200 day moving average is $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in HEICO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after buying an additional 48,447 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after acquiring an additional 78,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

