Zacks Research Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

PPG stock opened at $132.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,685,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PPG Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 341,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

