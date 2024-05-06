Zacks Research Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWN. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $120,352,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,429 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

