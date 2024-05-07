1,178 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RXO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 2,008.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.24. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXO. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 919,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,769,763.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,047,358 shares of company stock worth $41,441,391. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

