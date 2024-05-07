135,700 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,981,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.09. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

