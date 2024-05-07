1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Shares Up 7%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 656,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 253,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

1847 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

