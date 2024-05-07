36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Down 4%

Shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 42,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 31,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

36Kr Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.59.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

