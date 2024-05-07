786 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 786 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 91.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $417.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.41 and a 200-day moving average of $362.47. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $199.31 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.90.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

