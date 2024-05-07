9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading Down 2.1%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 4,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

9F Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

9F Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.