Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $4.43. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 2,432,990 shares traded.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABEO

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 10,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,758 shares of company stock worth $102,237. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 185,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.