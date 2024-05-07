Absci (ABSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 1,933.65%. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Absci has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $589.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABSI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Absci news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

