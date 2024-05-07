Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Hits New 52-Week High at $240.00

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.01), with a volume of 128771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.50 ($2.95).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Adriatic Metals from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.58. The company has a market capitalization of £719.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,675.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 23.92.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

