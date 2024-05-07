Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Hits New 52-Week High at $240.00

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.01), with a volume of 128771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.50 ($2.95).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Adriatic Metals from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADT1
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.