Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

