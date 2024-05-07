Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading 8.8% Higher

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.07 ($0.03). 821,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 901,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

