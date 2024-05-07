AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 3,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 1,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

AMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

