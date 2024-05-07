América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Position Trimmed by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $4,247,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 117,008 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,184,000 after buying an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AMX stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

