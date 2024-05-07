American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading 1% Higher

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $64.30. Approximately 4,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.67.

The stock has a market cap of $182.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,301,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,487,000 after buying an additional 107,701 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

