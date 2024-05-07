American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 519,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.