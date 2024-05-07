Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.90. 16,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 180,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

