Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading Down 1.7%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26. 3,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

APRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

