Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBP. Barclays downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 253.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,105,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 383,081 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.