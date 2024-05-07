Aris Mining (ARI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Aris Mining to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Aris Mining

In other Aris Mining news, Director Serafino Iacono sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$275,982.30. In other Aris Mining news, Senior Officer Oliver Dachsel purchased 25,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.68 per share, with a total value of C$94,940.32. Also, Director Serafino Iacono sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total transaction of C$275,982.30.

About Aris Mining

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.