aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LIFE opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 413,162 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 114,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

