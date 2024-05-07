Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Down 9.1%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 75,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 37,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Autins Group Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of £6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Autins Group

(Get Free Report)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.