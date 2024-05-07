Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.02. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 989,260 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

