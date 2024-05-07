B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Get Joint alerts:

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Joint in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Joint’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million.

JYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Joint Price Performance

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Joint has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Joint by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Stories

