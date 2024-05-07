Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $204.50

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204.50 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 203.49 ($2.56), with a volume of 356788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.53).
Baillie Gifford US Growth Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.40. The stock has a market cap of £621.52 million and a PE ratio of -4,020.00.
Baillie Gifford US Growth Company Profile
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
