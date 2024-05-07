Barclays Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $178.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $166.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Paylocity Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $171.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.81. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,547 shares of company stock worth $9,356,359 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

