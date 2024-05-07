Barclays Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $160.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $138.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Shares of TXRH opened at $167.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $170.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

