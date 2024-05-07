Barclays Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $50.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,065 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Sprout Social by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

