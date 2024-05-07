Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.85

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 207.85 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 207.43 ($2.61), with a volume of 230363625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.35 ($2.54).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BARC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.08) target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 265 ($3.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 242 ($3.04).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.56. The firm has a market cap of £30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.27, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,076.92%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

