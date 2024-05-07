Barrington Research Increases Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Price Target to $22.00

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interface

Interface Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Interface stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Interface has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $956.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Interface by 86.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 24.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.