BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Trading Down 0.4%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89. 2,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

