Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Shares Down 6.9%

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 157,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 865,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Beowulf Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £12.63 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

Featured Stories

